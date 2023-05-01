Kartik Aaryan Attends His Spotboy's Wedding & Pens A Heartfelt Note For The Newlyweds

Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan attended his spotboy Sachin’s wedding and made it even special by posing for pictures with the newly-weds.

Kartik took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures posing with the newly-weds. He penned a note for his spotboy. The actor chose to go in casuals as he was seen in a custard yellow shirt paired with denims.

Kartik Aaryan wrote: “Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha. Happy Married life ahead.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan, who made a special appearance in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, was last seen in ‘Shehzada’.

He will be next seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani. He also has ‘Aashiqui 3’ and ‘Captain India’.

What are your thoughts on Aaryan attending his spotboy’s wedding and sharing pics on his Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

