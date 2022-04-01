In a matter of just three weeks, The Kashmir Files has collected 238.28 crores at the box office. On Thursday, the film collected 2 crores more and with that, it has been a close of yet another very good week. Yes, the collections did slow down during the weekdays and though one expected a bit more to come in, such has been the kind of hold demonstrated by RRR (Hindi) in the first week that competition around it was bound to be affected.

The film will be over 1.50 crores today since Attack – Part 1 is releasing as well. However, over the weekend the multiplex crowd in the major centres will be back and that would heat up the scenario all over again. A weekend of around 10 crores would be really good for the film and anything better than that would result in 250 crores to be surpassed by the Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar starrer.

The film has done well to establish ‘Files’ as a trilogy and while The Tashkent Files was a surprise success and The Kashmir Files is an all-time blockbuster, one waits to see how big does The Delhi Files turn out to be next, considering it will open huge for sure when it arrives in 2023.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

