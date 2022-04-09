It was 2 years and 2 months i.e. 26 months ago that Bollywood had last seen a 250 crores blockbuster. The film was Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which started with 15.10 crores on Day One and then gained from strength to strength to emerge as a blockbuster. Four weeks into its release it managed to hit the 250 crores mark and then closed its lifetime at 279.55 crores.

Now The Kashmir Files, which started at 3.55 crores on its first day, is set to achieve this feat in the fifth weekend, with its current score standing at 248.73 crores*. Just a little over 1 crore mark is needed for the film to cross the 250 crores milestone and that will most definitely happen by Sunday.

This would then make it the only film to achieve this mega milestone and that too not just in Hindi but any language, be it Tamil, Telugu or English, which have seen some of the biggies during the last two years (Master, RRR, Pushpa, Vakeel Saab, Spider-Man: No Way Home).

At one point in time, The Kashmir Files was actually aiming for 275 crores and with some push, it could well have been the biggest Bollywood grosser since War (2019). However, the collections started slowing down as it is and then came RRR, which further proved to be a spanner in the plans. Still, in its final run, it would be bigger than the Hindi version of RRR and now it has to be seen which film goes on to break its record in the next few months.

All time blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

