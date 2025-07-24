The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ international rollout has begun, and it has earned strong numbers at the box office in Italy. It has registered one of the biggest opening days among MCU movies and has also beaten the latest DC flick, Superman. The film is starting off on a positive note, and hopefully, it stays favorable worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is also tracking to have a strong opening at the domestic and worldwide box office and has received rave reviews in its early reactions. The MCU flick has an ensemble cast that includes Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson. The titular team includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn. Kirby has received special praise for her portrayal of Sue Storm, and most critics said that she emanated big mama bear energy.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ opening day collection at the box office in Italy

Based on a report, The Fantastic Four: First Steps recorded one of the biggest opening days post-COVID for MCU releases. It was released in Italy on Wednesday and collected $1 million with 112k admissions on Day 1. The MCU movie might set a new benchmark at the box office in Italy. However, it depends on its word-of-mouth. It has beaten Thunderbolts* and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

5th biggest opening day among MCU releases post-COVID

Spider-Man: No Way Home – $3.3 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $2.3 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $2.2 million Thor: Love and Thunder – $1.4 million The Fantastic Four – $1 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $932k Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – $715k Eternals – $700k Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $665k Thunderbolts – $639k Captain America: Brave New World – $532k The Marvels – $300k

Surpassed Superman’s opening day collection in Italy

The MCU movie has beaten the opening day collection of James Gunn-directed Superman. The DC movie collected $515K on its release day in Italy. However, The Fantastic Four: First Steps missed Jurassic World Rebirth’s $1.1 million opening day by a whisker.

Projected opening weekend of the upcoming MCU film

MCU’s reboot of the Fantastic Four movie is projected to earn between $4.5 million and $6 million in its 5-day opening weekend at the box office in Italy. In North America, the film is tracking to earn between $100 million and $110 million in North America, along with $90-$100 million overseas. Thus, the film aims for a global opening of $190 million to $210 million. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in Italy on July 23. It will release worldwide on July 25.

