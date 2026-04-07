The Drama, starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, was released in the theaters this past weekend. It registered the third biggest domestic debut among A24 releases. The romance drama recovered its modest budget at the worldwide box office on its opening weekend. As expectations build, let’s break down the numbers and see what it needs to achieve to reach its break-even point. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The movie received positive reviews and opened with strong box-office numbers. Rob and Zendaya’s star power has a lot to do with that; otherwise, it would have been crushed under The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The film debuted at #3 owing to Project Hail Mary’s strong domestic hold even in its third weekend. But it still went well for the rom come.

The Drama’s worldwide collection on its opening weekend

According to Variety‘s report, The Drama collected a solid $14.4 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend from 3,087 screens. The A24 dark comedy collected almost the same numbers at the international box office, totaling $13.6 million. Therefore, the worldwide debut collection of Robert Pattinson‘s film is $28 million. It highlights the strong star appeal of Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, since that is an amazing opening for an original rom-com.

Worldwide collection breakdown of The Drama

Domestic – $14.4 million

International – $13.6 million

Worldwide – $28 million

How much does The Drama need to break even?

According to media reports, The Drama was made on a modest budget of $28 million. However, the film has already recovered its reported production cost at the box office, thus passing its first hurdle. Now, according to the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, the film needs around $70 million at the box office to break even. The film must hit this break-even target to move into profitable territory. With this momentum, the film is expected to achieve it without much struggle.

What is the film about?

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the R-rated The Drama centers on an engaged couple whose wedding week takes a chaotic turn after a shocking revelation. It was released on April 3.

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