Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer The Drama is showing an impressive performance at the domestic box office, earning one of the biggest Tuesday discount days ever in A24’s history at the domestic box office. The rom-com is now on track to beat the domestic haul of another A24 movie, which earned lucrative returns on its modest budget. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The rom-com has received strong reviews, and, coupled with Robert Pattinson and Zendaya’s star power, it is enjoying strong financial traction. The film is battling box office giants and still manages to grab attention with its performance. A24 has been doing right with its romance movies with big names. Materialists performed well and was a box-office success, and now this 2026 rom-com is also on track to be successful.

The Drama at the domestic box office

Based on Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, The Drama collected around $2.5 million on its first discounted Tuesday, one of the top 3 biggest in A24’s history. The film saw a 44.2% surge from Easter Monday. It recorded the 3rd biggest Tuesday discount day in A24’s history at the domestic box office. It is only under Marty Supreme’s $4.2 million and Civil War’s 42.7 million first Discounted Tuesdays. After five days, the domestic total for The Drama reached $18.3 million.

Edges closer to beating A24’s The Witch domestically

The rom-com movie is on track to beat the domestic haul of The Witch. A24’s The Witch, directed by Robert Eggers, features Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role, marking her feature film debut. The movie was a critical and financial success, made on a budget of $4 million and grossing over $25.1 million at the domestic box office. It has earned around 527% returns on its modest production budget, and Robert Pattinson’s film is now on track to surpass that domestically.

The Drama is less than $10 million away from surpassing one of the biggest low-budget A24 hits domestically. Globally, The Witch collected $40.9 million in its lifetime, and eventually, the rom-com will also surpass it. The Zendaya and Robert Pattinson-starrer was released in the theaters on April 3.

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