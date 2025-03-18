The John Abraham starrer The Diplomat started off on a promising note. The opening collection had reportedly also surpassed the predictions of the trade analysts and industry experts. However, just when it was expected that the movie will maintain a good pace, it failed to showcase any substantial growth. On its first Monday, the movie instead witnessed a drastic dip which is indeed alarming. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 4

The John Abraham starrer opened at 4.03 crores which was a favorable opening for the same. It then went on to showcase a slight growth of 16% and attained 4.68 crores. The movie furthermore witnessed a very little growth of 1.28% on its third day and amassed 4.74 crores. Though an upward graph, these jumps were not that impressive as the numbers were atleast expected to go upto 6 to 7 crores considering the Holi holiday too.

However, the day-4 collection of The Diplomat has been a major disappointment. The political thriller film saw a sharp decline of almost 67%. It earned 1.53 crore on its fourth day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 14.98 crores.

The movie is now just 2 lakhs away from crossing 15 crores. However, The Diplomat has been showcasing a dismal performance after having a promising sign. It needs to desperately bounce back with he day-wise collection to regain its momentum. Despite a positive word of mouth, the film is clearly struggling at the box office.

The Diplomat is also facing a tough competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava which is raging a havoc at the box office. Talking about the film, it is directed by Shivam Nair. It also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles.

