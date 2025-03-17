Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava is enjoying a historic run at the Indian box office. The epic historical action film has witnessed a big fall at the box office on day 32. It also remained much lower compared to Stree 2. Scroll below for the early trends.

5th Monday early estimates

Chhaava maintained a 6.75 crore+ streak throughout its fifth weekend. The Holi festivities boosted the box office collections on Friday. So, it would be fair to compare the Monday earnings to last Thursday, which was a regular working day.

As per the early trends flowing in, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna‘s film has added 2.40-2.75 crores to its Hindi belt on day 32. It has witnessed a 41-28% improvement compared to 3.80 crores earned last Thursday. The 32-day total now comes to 564.78-565.13 crores.

Unfortunately, Chhaava could not surpass Stree 2 and Pushpa 2 on their day 32 as they managed to clock the six crore mark.

Check out the highest day 32 collections in Hindi cinema below:

Stree 2: 6.85 crores Pushpa 2: 6 crores KGF Chapter 2: 2.98 crores Jawan: 2.96 crores Chhaava: 2.40-2.75 crores

As one can notice, Chhaava has earned almost 64% lower collections than Stree 2, which is at #1 place.

Box Office Estimates in all languages

The smooth run in Telugu has been interrupted by the arrival of Court – State vs A Nobody. Chhaava has slowed down in Tollywood, with daily collections falling below the 1 crore mark. In 10 days of its theatrical run in the South, it had minted 13.61 crores.

As per the latest update, it has added around 40 lakhs more in the Telugu belt.

The overall collections of Chhaava will now stand around 565.08-565.53 crores, all languages included.

