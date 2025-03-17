Crazxy has concluded its third weekend at the Indian box office. The pre-release buzz was massive, and Sohum Shah’s thriller was expected to achieve milestones in its theatrical journey. But that’s far from the case as it is yet to recover its budget. Scroll below for the latest update on day 17.

Less than 1 crore in the third weekend!

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava continues to be the leading choice of cine-goers. Crazxy was witnessing decent footfalls, until the arrival of The Diplomat on last Friday. It is now the last choice of audience, and the collections are proof of this.

Despite the Holi festivities, there was barely any growth in box office collections, as Crazxy minted only 22 lakhs on Friday. This was followed by 25 lakhs on Saturday and 26 lakhs on the last day of the third weekend. The last 3-day total has concluded at 73 lakhs.

The overall box office collections after 17 days come to 13.62 crores. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Week 1: 7.18 crores

Week 2: 5.71 crores

Weekend 3: 73 lakhs

Total: 13.62 crores

It will conclude its lifetime run around the 15 crore mark.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Crazxy was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crores. In 17 days, the thriller drama has been able to recover 68% of the total cost. The competition has gotten tougher at the ticket windows as The Diplomat is also registering decent footfalls along with the Chhaava storm. Salaar re-release will also arrive in theatres on March 21, 2025, followed by Sikandar on Eid.

At this pace, Girish Kohli’s directorial will end its run as a box office dud.

