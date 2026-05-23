The Devil Wears Prada 2 is becoming one of the biggest fashion movies in Hollywood. The return of Miranda Priestly has tickled a lot of people’s emotions, and it is now close to surpassing another iconic movie, which has a strong impact on pop culture – Fifty Shades of Grey. It is a bestselling adult romance novel that became a global mainstream phenomenon, catapulting Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan to massive fame. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected worldwide at the box office so far?

The Meryl Streep starrer collected a solid $1.6 million on its third Thursday at the box office in North America. According to the report, the fashion sequel dropped by 47.5% from last Thursday and will lose more screens this week with the Star Wars movie hitting theaters. It is close to beating the domestic haul of Thunderbolts. For now, the domestic total of the movie is $183.5 million. It is tracking to cross $200 million in North America.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is also winning at the overseas box office. With an international cume of $370.3 million, it is the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film at the international box office. In addition to the domestic total, the film’s worldwide collection is $553.8 million. It is set to cross the $600 million milestone worldwide. However, the collection also depends on how The Mandalorian and Grogu performs at the box office this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $183.5 million

International – $370.3 million

Worldwide – $553.8 million

Set to beat one of the biggest romance movies of modern times.

Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Fifty Shades of Grey is based on EL James’ erotic novel of the same name. It serves as the first installment in the Fifty Shades franchise starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. Despite the negative reviews, it was a massive box office success and gave rise to one of the most recognizable romantic franchises of the 2010s.

Fifty Shades of Grey collected $569.6 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is less than $20 million away from beating one of the most popular romance movies worldwide. This weekend, the Meryl Streep starrer will beat Fifty Shades of Grey’s global haul, highlighting its dominance over the erotic drama.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 against the Fifty Shades movies worldwide

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) – $569.6 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $553.8 million Fifty Shades Darker (2017) – $381.5 million Fifty Shades Freed (2018) – $371.9 million

The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

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