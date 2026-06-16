The Devil Wears Prada 2 continues to hold steady at the international box office. It is on track to become this year’s third-highest-grossing release worldwide and, on its way, has achieved yet another amazing feat for the franchise. The fashion sequel has pushed the franchise past a major global milestone this weekend. It has already earned double the first film’s earnings, bringing together the OG starcast that clicked with the audience and helping it on its strong run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the worldwide box office

The fashion sequel collected $1.3 million at the North American box office in its 7th weekend. It lost 800 theaters in its home market, and as a result, the film declined by almost 53% from last weekend. The Anne Hathaway starrer reached the $217.8 million cume after its seventh weekend in North America. The film still has some thunder left in it, tracking to earn between $220 million and $225 million in its run in North America.

According to industry experts, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is performing better at the international box office. The Meryl Streep starrer collected a solid $4.4 million internationally during its 7th weekend, with just a 51.1% drop from last weekend, bringing the overseas cume to $458.1 million across 53 markets. In line with the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $675.9 million. It is expected to cross the $680 million mark worldwide in its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $217.8 million

International – $458.1 million

Worldwide – $675.9 million

Franchise struts past the $1 billion milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, The Devil Wears Prada, released in 2006, was also a commercial success, grossing $326.6 million worldwide. Combining it with $675.9 million, the cumulative total of the two films is $1 billion worldwide. Therefore, the franchise has finally pushed past a major milestone, which is an impressive feat for a franchise with two films and in the post-COVID era. The landscape has changed in the post-pandemic era, and for a sequel released two decades after the OG to cross this global mark is a big feat. It opens opportunities for another sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites Andy Sachs with Miranda Priestly as they navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. The fashion sequel was released on May 1.

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