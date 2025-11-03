Following its theatrical release on September 5, 2025, The Conjuring: Last Rites didn’t earn unanimously positive reviews from critics, but that hasn’t stopped audiences from turning up in huge numbers in theaters. Its strong buzz and decent word of mouth have translated into an exceptional box office run, pushing the film to a worldwide total of $491 million so far.

That makes it the highest-grossing horror release of 2025, although it’s still projected to fall short of entering this year’s global top ten (per Box Office Mojo). To reach that milestone, Last Rites would need to surpass the $521.9 million worldwide haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

After recently surpassing the lifetime grosses of several popular past hits, including Jaws (1975), War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), and Shrek (2001), The Conjuring: Last Rites is now approaching the global total of an Oscar-nominated romantic fantasy comedy-drama. That film is Pixar’s 2023 title Elemental, and here’s how much more Last Rites needs to earn to overtake it at the worldwide box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Elemental – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stack up at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $177.4 million

International: $313.6 million

Worldwide: $491 million

Elemental – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $154.4 million

International: $342 million

Worldwide: $496.4 million

Based on the current numbers, Last Rites needs approximately $5.4 million more worldwide to surpass the global total of Elemental. Given its ongoing theatrical momentum, boosted further by the Halloween season, the film is expected to cross that milestone before the end of its current box office run.

How Much Profit Has The Conjuring: Last Rites Earned So Far?

With an estimated production budget of $55 million (per The Numbers), The Conjuring: Last Rites needed roughly $137.5 million at the global box office to break even, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. Now standing at $491 million worldwide, the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led horror film has already generated an estimated $353.5 million in profit, positioning it among the most financially successful horror films of all time.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and ostensibly inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

