The Best Christmas Pageant Ever hits a significant milestone at the box office in North America. The comedy-drama has been in the domestic top 5 for weeks, but it has slowed down a little now because of big-budget movies like Red One. The tentpole movies Gladiator II and Wicked Part 1 are creating a lot of buzz, and the hype around them is increasing every day.

Gladiator II is expected to cross the $200 million mark this weekend because of its early overseas release. Meanwhile, Wicked Part 1 is also expected to collect $200 million worldwide on its debut weekend. This Christmas comedy-drama, based on Barbara Robinson’s 1972 novel, was directed by Dallas Jenkins and features Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Lauren Graham.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever was theatrically released by Lionsgate in the United States. According to BoxOfficeReport.com, the movie collected a modest $431K on Monday despite playing across 3,020 locations in North America. It has crossed the $20 million milestone, collecting $20.24 million so far.

The movie has been in the domestic top 5 since its release. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever collected a decent $5.3 million this weekend and is #3 in the domestic top 5 list. The film is only below Red One’s $32.1 million and Venom: The Last Dance’s $7.3 million. It reportedly had an estimated budget of less than $10 million.

More about the film –

The film’s premise states, “The Herdmans are six siblings with a reputation for being the worst kids in the world. However, when they take over the local church pageant during the holidays, they just might teach a shocked community the true meaning of Christmas.”

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever was released in the theatres on November 8.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

