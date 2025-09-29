Universal Pictures’ animated sequel, The Bad Guys 2, continues its impressive theatrical ascent despite being in the markets for months. The anthropomorphic heist comedy has generated approximately $81 million from North American alone venues while international markets are disproportionately increasing its cume.

The Bad Guys sequel’s latest tally positions the DreamWorks production ahead of multiple high-profile casualties, most prominently Disney’s controversial Snow White remake, released earlier this same year. Scroll to check out how the two PG releases fared at worldwide box office.

The Bad Guys 2 has now grossed over $200M worldwide! #TheBadGuys2 pic.twitter.com/qtV5DmGY12 — The Bad Guys News (@thebadguysnews) September 16, 2025

The Bad Guys 2 Pits Universal Against Disney’s Albatross (Again!)

The Bad Guys 2 has now accumulated $214.5 million globally through Sunday, September 28th, a number well north of Elio’s disastrous 154 million, though the real surprise is taking down Rachel Zegler–Gal Gadot live-action remake, Snow White, which concluded its catastrophic run at $205.7 million worldwide.

The Bad Guys 2 similarly eclipsed The Marvels’ $206 million total from 2023 (according to Box Office Mojo) , though both Disney properties hemorrhaged money given production budgets three to four times higher than the economical animated feature. Universal celebrates another sleeper sensation following the original film’s profitable trajectory.

Industry analysts express particular interest in whether The Bad Guys 2 can eclipse Lightyear’s $226.4 million worldwide total. The Toy Story spinoff represented a significant embarrassment for Disney and Pixar, and now Universal’s animated sequel trails it by merely $12 million, a gap that appears increasingly surmountable given the film’s consistent weekend performance and expanding international footprint.

Comparison of Worldwide Box Office Grosses:

Lightyear: $226.4 million The Bad Guys 2: $214.5 million (*still playing) The Marvels: $206.1 million Snow White: $205.7 million

However, it’s not just flops that Bad Guys have left behind. Keep scrolling for the classics.

Cruise Control: Surpassing Action Thriller Benchmarks

The Bad Guys 2’s momentum has propelled it beyond several Tom Cruise vehicles that defined mid-tier theatrical success decades ago. Earlier, Valkyrie, the 2008 World War II thriller, which had concluded its global run at $201.5 million, becoming the first Cruise production to fall behind the animated wolves and their criminal associates, and soon, Vanilla Sky ($203.4 million) (according to Box Office Mojo) followed suit this week.

Industry observers now monitor whether The Bad Guys 2 can sustain velocity sufficient to overtake additional entries from the Top Gun star’s extensive filmography.

Jack Reacher ($218 million) represents the next target within immediate range, followed closely by Collateral’s $220 million total from 2004. The Michael Mann-directed neo-noir thriller has maintained its reputation as a cult favorite among Cruise enthusiasts, though the animated heist crews exuberance to claim this benchmark seems pragmatic given current daily averages. The Cruise–Brad Pitt gothic drama, Interview with the Vampire, with its $223.7 million over domestic and international markets, may be able to defend itself against The Bad Guys 2’s run.

The creative team behind #TheBadGuys and #TheBadGuys2 already had ideas for a potential #TheBadGuys3 very early on, even back when the first movie was still in post-production according to Pierre Perifel 👀 (via @Feature_First) pic.twitter.com/wOY6sKfMbg — D001 (MARIO GALAXY MOVIE HYPE!!!!!) (@Minions_Fanboy) August 29, 2025

The Bad Guys 2: Will It Play Out All Through Fall and Halloween?

Current projections suggest The Bad Guys 2 will continue generating revenue through late October, particularly in Asian and European territories where animated features traditionally exhibit extended theatrical longevity.

Universal Pictures’ strategic release timing and modest marketing expenditures have ensured the sequel materializes into a genuine profit center, validating the studio’s confidence in character-driven animated properties that prioritize storytelling over celebrity voice casting and inflated budgets.

When Mr. Wolf says “watch this,” he means it! Own or Rent #TheBadGuys2 at home now. https://t.co/yDdaBzGkRw pic.twitter.com/LxGnyjmc4l — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) August 31, 2025

Note: Box office numbers are attributed to estimates from various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

