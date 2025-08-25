The Bad Guys 2 has picked up unexpected momentum in its fourth weekend at the box office. This push has brought the Universal Pictures sequel close to the $150 million mark, a figure that only days ago appeared out of reach or would have taken longer to achieve.

The Bad Guys 2 Worldwide Collections

After nearly four weeks in theatres, The Bad Guys 2 stands at $149.1 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. Of this, $66.1 million has come from North America, while the rest is from overseas markets. The first film ended its run at a massive $250 million, and while the sequel is still behind that total, it now appears to be on track to turn a profit.

The Bad Guys 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $66.1 million

International – $82.9 million

Worldwide – $149.1 million

Budget and Break-Even Point for The Bad Guys 2

With a production budget of about $80 million, the film needs roughly double that, around $160 million, to break even. The recent weekend helped narrow the gap, pulling in more than $5 million over three days. Friday brought in $1.3 million, Saturday $2.2 million, and Sunday $1.5 million. This sudden improvement is striking because the film made less than $1 million daily during midweek.

As the new week starts, daily numbers will naturally fall again. Even so, with the film still showing in over 3000 theatres, it will likely head towards $200 million worldwide or finish very close to it before its theatrical run ends.

The Bad Guys 2 Is Poised to Surpass Disney’s Elio

Along the way, The Bad Guys 2 is also set to overtake Disney’s Elio, which ended with a little over $150 million despite costing somewhere between $150 million and $200 million to make. Some reports suggest the budget climbed as high as $300 million.

Elio’s case was particularly sharp since critics embraced it, giving it an 83 percent Tomatometer score and 90 percent on Popcornmeter, yet audiences did not turn up similarly. In contrast, this year’s only major animated blockbuster has been Lilo & Stitch, which stormed past $1 billion globally.

The rise of The Bad Guys 2 is all the more surprising because the film is already available on digital platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV. Even with the streaming option, audiences have decided to catch it in theatres, giving the sequel a late but strong lift at the box office.

