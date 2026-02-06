Jiiva starrer Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has almost earned 3X of its reported budget. Nithish Sahadev’s political satire is the only success in Tamil cinema so far in 2026. It has now surpassed the domestic lifetime of the 2024 super hit, Vaazhai. Scroll below for the day 22 report!

How much has Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earned in India?

Thambi Ramaiah and Ilavarasu starrer clashed with Parasakthi but remained dominant, thanks to its strong content. According to Sacnilk, Jiiva starrer earned 17 lakh on day 22. It witnessed a slight drop from 20 lakh in the last 24 hours, maintaining a solid hold.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office have surged to 29.51 crore net. The political satire was made on a budget of 10 crore. In 22 days, the makers have raked in returns of 19.51 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 195%. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil will be one of the most profitable Kollywood films of 2026. Including taxes, its gross earnings stand at 34.82 crore.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crore

Week 2 – 7.34 crore

Week 3 – 2.42 crore

Total – 29.51 crore

Beats the lifetime of the 2024 super hit, Vaazhai!

Mari Selvaraj’s directorial Vaazhai concluded its domestic lifetime at 29.12 crores. Made against a budget of 5 crores, it earned massive profits for producers Disney+ Hotstar, Navvi Studios, and Farmer’s Master Plan Production. Jiiva‘s political satire has surpassed the 2024 Kollywood children’s drama in 22 days of its box office run.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Summary Day 22

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 29.51 crore

ROI – 19.51 crore

ROI% – 195%

India gross collection – 34.82 crore

Verdict – Super Hit

