Thackeray Box Office Collections Day 6: It Is Folding Up!

Thackeray Box Office Collections Day 6: Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film is noticing a steep decline in collections. The Marathi version surely helped in a little boost but it seems it was just for the initial period.

The movie may just emerge as a one week show, especially in the Hindi version. Between the Hindi and the Marathi version, the film collected 2 crores* more and that has brought the total to 30.40 crores*.

The manner in which it is going, a lifetime of 40 crores would be the best scenario for the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer. Of course, a 50 crore lifetime would have been the best bet for the film but there have been too many choices around for the audiences which have impacted its run.

Thackeray, a biopic on the late Marathi leader has been written by journalist and MP Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijt Panse. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amruta Rao in lead roles. It released in Hindi and Marathi languages. The film is relased on January 25 clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

