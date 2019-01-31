Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Day 6: Holds Well!

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is holding on well at the Box Office. After that drop on Monday, there was a risk that further falls on the weekdays would impact the overall run of the film. However it has been very steady ever since then, something was evidenced on Wednesday as well when 4.50 crores came in.

This has resulted in a good total so far as 56.90 crores have been accumulated. With this, the film is now guaranteed to cross the 60 crore mark before the end of the week.

The coming weekend would decide if the film has a definite chance of going past the 100 crores mark or eventually it would stop in 80-90 crores range.

Manikarnika, which released last week, tells the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. The film is co-directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. Kangana essays the role of Rani Lakshmibai. Produced by Zee Studios in association with Jain and Nishant Pitti, the movie also features Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Danny Denzongpa.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

