“Thought Of Doing A Regular Film Which Will Be Made In 40 Days Scares Me”: Shah Rukh Khan

Over the last couple of years, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is witnessing a rough journey at the box office. Despite lots of efforts and dedication his last release Zero, tanked at the ticket windows. After staying quiet on the movie’s failure, Khan finally spoke in a recent interview about his fears and experimenting with roles.

As per the report in Deccan Chronicle, Shah Rukh Khan stated, “My biggest fear is what if I became mundane and start doing boring things and films. I get very scared at times what I start doing mundane films”.

“I hope the day never comes when I am so tired that I tell myself that it is ok to do just a regular film which will get made in 40 days, release soon, become a box office hit and I can buy myself a new car and be happy. That thought scares me”, Khan adds.

From his early days in career, Shah Rukh is known for his varied roles. His career is backed by some brilliant performances in movies like Baazigar, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Swades, Chak De India and My Name Is Khan.

Talking about Khan’s upcoming projects, the reports are flowing of the actor opting out of biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, Saare Jahan Se Accha, but there is official confirmation from Khan or the makers of the movie.

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub, who played an on-screen friend of SRK in Zero, shared his thoughts about the failure of the movie and took a dig at criticizers. He said people have become “ruthless and sometimes hypocrites” as they either criticize artists for playing it safe or bash them for stepping out of their comfort zone.

