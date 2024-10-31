Terrifier 3 might have fallen out of the top five at the domestic box office last weekend, but it is already a massive success for the makers. It is now close to reaching the $50 million milestone in the US, and it was only made on an estimated budget of $2 million. Scroll below for the deets.

It has been getting the most competition from fellow horror flick Smile 2. It has maintained its position at the second spot on the domestic box office list. It features Naomi Scott in the lead role and is also a box-office success. This Damien Leone movie has exceeded all expectations, being the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It has earned way more than what its predecessors have collected.

At the North American box office, Cineverse’s Terrifier 3 collected a decent $618K on Tuesday, as per BoxOfficeReport.com. It collected that amount from 2,720 locations in North America. This Art the Clown has managed to reach $45.67 million in the United States. It earned $18.92 million on its debut weekend at the US box office.

At the overseas box office, Terrifier 3 has collected $11.98 million, and thus, allied with the domestic gross, it has grossed $57.65 million worldwide. The movie was made on an estimated budget of $2 million and collected over 28 times more than that. At the domestic box office, it has collected almost 23 times more than the estimated budget. It has been in the theatres for over twenty days.

In the latest film, Art of Clown is back to terrorize Sienna and others. He has returned this time during Christmas and is determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 features Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, and Chris Jericho in crucial roles. The movie was released in theatres on October 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

