Halloween is here and calls for hair-raising horror flicks with your loved ones. There are tons of horror movies, but not all of them impress the fans enough to bring in great collections at the box office globally. From IT to The Nun, today we are here with the top 5 highest-grossing horror movies for you to watch in your Hollywood horror movie marathon. Scroll below for more.

Several movies have become franchises with spin-offs, sequels, and prequels. The Conjuring is one of them, and a new film is in development. Besides supernatural horror, there are slasher films like the Scream franchise and Alien invasion movies. This year, the genre did well at the theatres.

The films include Alien: Romulus, A Quiet Place: Day One, Longlegs, and most recently, Smile 2 and Terrifier 3 were also released. Terrifier 3 was made on an estimated budget of $2 million and earned 2780% more than that. It has hit the $57.6 million cume at the global box office. However, the highest-grossing film in the horror genre has more than $700 million in collections worldwide.

According to The Numbers data, IT, starring Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Bill Skarsgard, is the highest-grossing horror film of all time. It is also the third highest-grossing R-rated film. Check out the top five highest-grossing horror films of all time amid the Halloween buzz.

5. The Nun [2018] – $362.90 million

4. The Exorcist [1973] – $428.82 million

3. IT: Chapter Two [2019] – $467.56 million

2. Jaws [1975] – $483.65 million

1. IT [2017] – $701.01 million

Alien: Romulus did not make it to the top 5, as it finished its global run at $350.76 million. But other movies are also enjoyed by the audience. So grab your comfort blanket and enjoy the horror flick with your loved ones this Halloween.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

