Superman arrived earlier this month and quickly set the stage for one of the most competitive months in superhero cinema. July brought both the DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe face-to-face with two of their biggest titles, and audiences were ready for it. James Gunn’s Superman gave the Man of Steel a long-awaited return, while Marvel Studios delivered The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a film fans had anticipated for years.

The Fantastic Four Edges Ahead Worldwide, But Superman Takes Over The US

Superman kicked off with an impressive $217 million worldwide in its opening weekend, making it one of DC’s strongest starts in recent years. The Fantastic Four: First Steps managed to edge past it with $218 million globally, but the story shifted when looking at the domestic numbers.

According to Box Office Mojo, Superman earned $125 million (opening) in the United States, beating The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which brought in $117 million (opening). The difference may be slight, but it matters for a franchise that has been working to rebuild its reputation after several difficult years.

DC Sees Box Office Rebound After Tough Years While Marvel Gets Much-Needed Boost

Superman has now crossed $500 million worldwide, a significant win for DC Studios. Meanwhile, Marvel needed a boost after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* struggled to find the same momentum, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps provided exactly that. Both films now enter the next stage of their box office run, where the coming weeks will decide how high they climb.

Despite their close numbers, these releases have done more than compete with each other. They have shown that superhero films remain strong in theaters. The notion of audience fatigue seems far away when two of the biggest names in comics are pulling in crowds worldwide.

Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are not only victories for DC and Marvel but also proof that iconic titles still have the power to dominate the big screen as they head into the final stretch of 2025. Let us also take a look at the current box office numbers of the two superhero titles (numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo):

Superman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $292 million

International – $214 million

Worldwide Collection – $506 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Summary

Domestic – $128 million

International – $99 million

Worldwide Collection – $227 million

Superman Trailer

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Smurfs Worldwide Box Office: Rihanna’s 2025 Reboot Falls 88% Short Of 2011’s Smash Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News