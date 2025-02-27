Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan are arriving with their real-life story, Superboys of Malegaon. The film, based on the 2008 documentary Supermen Of Malegaon, will be released in theatres tomorrow, i.e, February 28, 2025. Scroll below for the prediction of the opening day at the box office.

Pre-release buzz

A day before the release, critics shared their review of Superboys Of Malegaon. It has opened to rave reviews with a fantastic 8.1 rating on IMDb and an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes. All is well as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned. And with the growing word-of-mouth, the footfalls will improve in theatres.

Box Office Clash with Crazxy

The theatrical journey isn’t going to be easy. To begin with, Chhaava is already dominating the screens with maximum show count. Reema Kagti’s directorial will also face massive competition from Sohum Shah’s Crazxy, which is also arriving in theatres tomorrow. The buzz must be extremely strong to drive the audience to the ticket windows.

The advance booking for Superboys Of Malegaon commenced on Wednesday. The makers are running a BOGO offer, which should ensure a decent opening at the box office. So far, 4.1K users have shown their interest on BookMyShow. On the contrary, over 106K users are interested in Crazxy. Sohum Shah is coming to the big screens after Tumbbad’s successful re-release, which is a major advantage.

To make the lowest opening of 2025?

Given the current trends, Superboys of Malegaon could open in the range of 0.90-1.20 crores. It might make the lowest opening of 2025 as other releases, including Loveyapa (1.25 crores), Azaad (1.50 crores), and Mere Husband Ki Biwi (1.75 crores) were relatively better.

However, the critics have given their thumbs up. Content is king in today’s time, and with good on-ground buzz, Adarsh Gourav starrer could be the biggest surprise of 2025.

