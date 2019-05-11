Student Of The Year 2 Box Office: With 12.06 Crores, Enjoys The 5th Highest Bollywood Opening Of 2019!

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office: Dharma Productions’ hit franchise Student of the Year has come up with a sequel which stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday and it has taken a flying start at the box office. Considering the goodwill of its earlier installment, the buzz of SOTY 2 remained intact. The film has taken an opening of 12.06 crores which is really good for the newcomers, provided there was Tiger’s stardom too which helped gain eyeballs.

The year 2019 has been full of surprises so far. We are in the fifth month of 2019 and we already have hit films in the kitty. Now that SOTY 2 too has taken a good start, it will be interesting to see where it will stand post-weekend.

But before that, let’s analyze where SOTY 2 stands in the opening day list of 2019. This year started with a bang with Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike which literally took the theatres by storm. Though it took an opening of 8.20 crores, it went on to collect a whopping amount of 244.06 crores in its lifetime. Speaking about Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, it garnered 8.75 crores on its first day. Then came two biggies at the box office, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal which collected 19.40 crores and 16.50 crores respectively. Even films like Luka Chuppi (8.01 crores), Kesari (21.06 crores) and Kalank (21.60 crores) enjoyed a great first day.

Karan Johar’s Kalank, which tanked at the box office, remains the highest opener of 2019 followed by Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (excluding Avengers: Endgame’s 53.10 crores). With 12.06 crores, the Tiger Shroff starrer has taken the 5th position so far in the list of highest openers of 2019.

