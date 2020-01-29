Street Dancer 3D VS ABCD 2 At The Box Office: Is Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Reunion Trending Rightly Towards 100 Crore Mark?

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: After being in the news for so long, Street Dancer 3D arrived in cinemas last Friday. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the dance film marked the reunion of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor after the sleeper success of ABCD 2, which crossed the 100 crore mark at the ticket windows.

Touted to be unofficial 3rd instalment of ABCD franchise, Street Dancer 3D had high hopes pinned on it but the film is underperforming right from the opening day. Although it is suffering a dent from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the decent word-of-mouth and fan following of leading stars were expected to help it in sailing smoothly with a century mark being the least expectation. However, that’s clearly not a case here as despite bagging some good reviews, the film has accumulated just 49.76 crores in the first 5 days.

The total looks decent enough but what’s alarming for the makers is that Street Dancer 3D is not that steady during weekdays compared to ABCD 2.

Have a look at the trending of ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D:

ABCD 2 (2015)

Day 1- 14.30 crores

Day 2- 14.54 crores

Day 3- 17.51 crores

Day 4- 8.05 crores

Day 5- 6.77 crores

Week 1- 71.78 crores

Lifetime- 107 crores

Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Day 1- 10.26 crores

Day 2- 13.21 crores

Day 3- 17.76 crores

Day 4- 4.65 crores

Day 5- 3.88 crores

Total till now- 49.76 crores

From the above comparison, one can see that Street Dancer 3D is failing to match the level of ABCD 2 and as for now, the road to 100 crore club is a bit difficult.

