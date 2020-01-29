Sunil Grover On Taking Disguise Under A Saree For His Characters: “Not Comfortable With Myself, Don’t Think I’m Interesting”

Sunil Grover is certainly one of India’s most loved comedians at the moment. Known for his popular characters like Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati or the widely popular Rinku Devi, Sunil has no qualms admitting that he loves to dress like a woman! Well, that’s not it, the Bharat actor has said dressing up as someone else helps him become more comfortable while performing.

Further opening up about his preps before any act, Sunil says that it is not a difficult task for him because he loves to observe people and their mannerisms. The actor-comedian says that this exercise is like meditation for him.

Further opening up on donning the saree for his various characters, Sunil has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “It’s more like hiding your identity. I’m not very comfortable with myself because I don’t think I’m an interesting person. I like disguises because then, I forget myself, and become someone else. I really love becoming a woman somehow. Just make me wear a saree and I’ll be happy. ”

On the professional front, Sunil who was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat is currently busy shooting for Amazon Prime’s web series titled Dilli alongside Saif Ali Khan. When Sunil was prodded about his role in the series, he said, “I can’t talk much about the web series I’m working on right now but people have seen a glimpse of it in the trailer.”

In the meantime, we certainly can’t wait to see more of the talented actor on screen!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!