Ayushmann Khurrana Calls His Wrong Statement Of Same-S*x Marriages Being Legal In India A ‘Genuine Slip’

Ayushmann Khurrana has started the promotions of his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film deals with the subject of homosexuality in which the Bala actor is paired alongside Jitendra Kumar. The trailer of the film received a great response from the audience.

Recently, in an interview, Ayushmann Khurrana made a blunder while talking about same-s*x marriages. The actor thought that in 2018 when the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality in the country, it also legalised same-s*x marriages.

Khurrana had said to The Times Of India, “We are really proud that we are supporting the community. Our country is very progressive that it legalised same-sex marriages.” However, people on social media immediately bashed the actor for not knowing enough about the law despite playing a gay character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ayushmann Khurrana then took to his Twitter page to clear it out that it was a genuine slip from his side and he wishes that same-s*x marriages are legalised in India. The National-Award winner tweeted, “A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India.”

A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4NmPGMedx5 — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile, at an event recently, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on why he decided to do Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The talented actor had stated, “We want to reach out to people, who are averse to homosexuality. This is the first Hindi mainstream commercial film in India based on homosexuality. We hope it will at least usher in the conversation and have a discussion on LGBTQ.”

The film is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and also stars Neena Gupta, Maanvu Gagroo and Gajraj Rao. It will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

