It’s been a fantastic sixth Friday for Stree 2, courtesy of National Cinema Day 2024. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer was expected to witness a boost in box office collections. And it brought in another major surprise by surpassing the earnings made by Jawan on day 37. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest.

Expectations were sky-high because the horror-comedy flick had sold 2.45 lacs+ tickets via advance booking alone for day 37. Around 2.79 crores gross were already added to the kitty via pre-sales on National Cinema Day. The ticket prices went as low as Rs 99, and cine-goers made the most of it by flocking to the theatres with impressive occupancy throughout the day!

Box Office Collection Day 37 Early Estimates!

As per the latest box office update flowing in, Stree 2 has made earnings in the range of 4.80-5.20 crores on day 37. This is a growth of around 166-188% compared to 1.80 crores garnered on the sixth Thursday.

The overall collections after 37 days will stand somewhere between 594.70-595.10 crores. The film is now around 5 crores away from making a smashing entry into the 600 crore club. What a tremendous run!

Beats Jawan on National Cinema Day!

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan had made earnings of 4.80 crores on National Cinema Day. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 was expected to unlock this milestone and well, it did not disappoint!

There was another competitor – Brahmastra, with box office collections of 10.80 crores on National Cinema Day. Ranbir Kapoor starrer remained out of reach, since Stree 2 is now in its last leg of theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office On National Cinema Day: Might Knock Down Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, But Brahmastra’s 10.80 Crores To Remain Unbeatable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News