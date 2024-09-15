Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s starrer Stree 2 is in no mood to stop in its fifth week. The collections are going steady, with less competition at the box office and a consistent craze surrounding the movie. The movie also witnessed a 54.17% growth on its fifth Saturday (September 14).

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 31

On its 31st day, Stree 2 earned 5.55 crore at the box office. This was a stark growth from its Friday collection of around 3.60 crore. The total collection of the movie now comes to 573.33 crore. The movie now needs around 27 crores to meet the 600 crore target, which will not be that difficult. Stree 2 is not facing any stiff competition at the box office right now. The Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders has witnessed a dismal run at the box office and is far from being a threat to the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer. Plus, there has also been no announcement regarding the OTT release of the movie, which only means that Stree 2 will be running for more days at the box office.

Stree 2 Box Office Breakdown

Friday: 4.84 crore

Saturday: 8.77 crore

Sunday: 11.40 crore

Monday: 3.60 crore

Tuesday: 3.20 crore

Wednesday: 3.04 crore

Thursday: 2.90 crore

Friday: 3.60 crore

Saturday: 5.55 crore

About Stree 2

The horror-comedy flick has been directed by Amar Kaushik. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. It also has cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film’s plot revolves around a terrifying headless ghost called Sarkata, who terrorizes the village of Chanderi by kidnapping modern and progressive women. Fans are already looking forward to Stree 3.

