What a commendable run Stree 2 is witnessing at the worldwide box office. Despite being released in only one language, Hindi, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film continues to shine bright in the sixth week of its global theatrical run. It is inches away from entering the 850 crore mark. Below are the latest updates of day 36.

After enjoying tremendous footfalls in overseas markets like North America, the Stree sequel is gradually slowing down in the international circuit. But there’s nothing to worry about because the domestic run continues to be strong. Courtesy of National Cinema Day, as it will unimaginably boost collections and fast-pace its entry into the 600 crore club in India.

Box Office Collection in India (36 Days)

On the sixth Thursday, Stree 2 minted 1.80 crores, surging its net collections in India to 589.90 crores. The horror-comedy flick only needs around 10 crores more to enter the 600 crore club officially. It will be the second Hindi film to achieve that milestone after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, released in three languages and garnered 640.42 crores in India.

The gross earnings of Stree 2 come to around 696.08 crores.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Around 137.90 crores gross have been added to the kitty via overseas markets in 36 days. Combining box office earnings from all fronts, the worldwide collections now stand at 833.98 crores gross.

Stree 2 will conclude its run as 8th highest Indian grosser worldwide!

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy had recently surpassed the worldwide earnings of Aamir Khan’s PK. The next big aim is Baahubali 2 (Hindi) with global collections of 893.19 crores gross. The margin is huge, and Stree 2 is in the last leg of its theatrical run. It will conclude its box office journey as the 8th highest-grossing Indian film globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 7: Another Winning Inning With Almost 80% Returns, Achieves Its OG Lifetime Total In A Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News