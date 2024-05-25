It was yet another good day for Srikanth as 1.18 crore came in. The need of the hour was for the film to stay at least over 1 crore, and that has happened, which is a good sign. Not that it is surprising, though, since the film has been trending well right since its release, and hence, such numbers were on the cards.

That said, an even bigger hold would have been better since Thursday’s numbers were 1.47 crore. Hence, something closer to 1.25 crore would have been even more suitable. With the numbers being a bit below 1.18 crore, all eyes are now on growth today. In some ways, Srikanth did face competition from Hollywood’s Furiosa at the multiplexes, though on single screens, it didn’t get a hit due to Bhaiyaaji since it was not a movie for that segment of the audience.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer, Srikanth, should grow well today, and while 1.75 crore will certainly be crossed, the real deal would be if it somehow pushes itself towards the 2 crore mark. Today, there is no IPL match, and tomorrow, there are these big finals, which means audience footfalls should ideally be much better. So far, the film Srikanth has collected 33.20 crore, and by the close of the day, it should go past the 35 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

