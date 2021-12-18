Spider-Man: No Way Home is off to a thunderous start at the Indian box office. As Marvel enjoys a huge fan following here, a great opening was indeed on the cards, but the numbers have turned out to be way beyond expectations. Even on day 2, the momentum was superb.

No Way Home released in India one day prior to that in the United States. Being a Thursday release, the film was always expected to witness a drop on Friday after a big opening day. Nonetheless, 53.67 crores* have come in the first 2 days. It is now challenging Sooryavanshi‘s 3-day total.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is enjoying a 4-day extended weekend, while Sooryavanshi had a regular 3-day weekend. So, we’re taking into consideration the first 3 days of both the films for the sake of comparison.

Sooryavanshi did a business of 77.08 crores in the first 3 days. So, No Way Home needs to collect above 23.41 crores* to beat Akshay Kumar’s cop drama. Considering today is Saturday, and the word of mouth is good, it seems the Marvel film will easily surpass Akshay’s film.

Tom Holland’s superhero film has really called for a celebration time among Indian exhibitors after a not-so-good phase of recent Bollywood releases.

