It’s indeed time for Merry Christmas at theatres, what with Spider-Man: No Way Home continuing its superb run at the box office. After the first week was truly fabulous across the nook and corner of the country, things are looking good in the second week as well for the film.

On its second Friday, Spider-Man: No Way Home was continuing to show houseful signs, especially across the premium proprieties and the 4DX and IMAX versions. As a result, the numbers were good again at 6.75. Though these are fine when looked at as standalone collections, one needs to consider the fact that the dip from the very first day, 32.67 crores, is actually quite big. Even if one compares this with the first Friday (20.37 crores), the drop is far bigger than 50%.

On the other hand from the sum total perspective, Spider-Man: No Way Home has actually done the job in terms of the heavy lifting and hence it’s all about adding on to the moolah from this point on. In that perspective, the Marvel superhero film has already netted 154.82 crores and with a big holiday today, 170 crores mark should comfortably be crossed before the second weekend comes to a close.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

