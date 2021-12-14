Spider-Man: No Way Home’s advance booking is on fire as Marvel fans are super excited to witness the next chapter in the superhero saga. Meanwhile, the box office collection of Tom Holland starrer is already looking great and as per trade analysts of the country, the tickets sales have already grossed every limit.

Apart from Tom, the film stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, William Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and others.

Meanwhile, fans were in rude shock after knowing that booking websites crashed hours after kick-starting the advance booking for the much-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, people didn’t back out and booked their tickets faster, as the websites fixed the problem.

Delhi-NCR

The capital city has shown a little progress but still, the status is only close to 80%. Maybe due to the Omicron scare people are hesitant to come out but the hype around Spider-Man: No Way Home is on the next level. The booking status is expected to get better in the next 2 days.

Mumbai

After a great start on Monday, the advance booking status almost looks the same as yesterday. Close to 85% of theatres are almost booked till now.

Bengaluru

Nothing much has changed from yesterday’s report and till now only 50% of shows are booked.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is showing a tremendous response compared to Mumbai and Delhi for Spider-Man: No Way Home, nearly 95% of the shows are already booked. If you’re from the region, you must grab your seats faster.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is showing a little progress but still, the advance booking status seems slow. Just like yesterday, only 40% of the shows are booked.

Chennai

After Hyderabad, Chennai is also showing a marvellous response for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Almost 90% of shows are already booked and they’re filling faster than expected.

Pune

As of now, 60% of shows are full but Pune is expected to pick up the pace in the coming days.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release on 16th December in India. It is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

