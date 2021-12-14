For Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to have an overall decent week at the box office, it ideally needed to be at least 3 cores on Monday (considering Friday was as it is just about fair at 3.75 crores) or at the bare minimum 2.50 crores. However, this didn’t quite happen as the Monday collections were just about 2 crores*.

Advertisement

Not that this is surprising because even though there was growth for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on Saturday and Sunday, it wasn’t huge to an extent that multiplexes movies like these used to do in the pre-pandemic times.

Advertisement

In such a scenario, the writing was clear on the wall and though the overall weekend was still okay, not much of a hold on Monday means that the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer would be able to barely manage a two week run in theatres.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui currently stands at 16.53 crores* and it practically has two more days to rake in the best moolah that it can since on Thursday there is a rampage happening already in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though 20 crores would still be crossed by the film in its first week, one waits to see how much further does it go from there once its second weekend begins.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Turns A Sultry Mermaid; Netizen Jokes, “Aisi Machli Kaha Milegi?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube