Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 18 Collection! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day delivered a blockbuster third weekend in India. There was a reduction in screen count due to the arrival of major local releases, but that did not stop the Marvel superhero flick from rising to new heights. It is now close to the 475 crore mark. Scroll below for the day 18 update!

How much did it earn in the third weekend?

According to the official update, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned 9.6 crore across all languages in India on day 18. After the Independence Day boost on Saturday, it maintained a fantastic hold on Sunday, with only 8% drop. Compared to the third Friday of 3.9 crore, it saw a 145% jump in earnings.

The cumulative total in India stands at 471.68 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 556.56 crore.

Check out the revised box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 111.78 crore

Day 16: 3.9 crore

Day 17: 10.4 crore

Day 18: 9.6 crore

Total: 471.68 crore

Inches closer to the 475 crore milestone!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day now needs less than 4 crore in the kitty to hit the 475 crore mark in India. There was strong competition from the local releases Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 during its third weekend, but it still showed excellent growth. Tom Holland starrer is now on track to hit the 500 crore milestone, emerging as the first Hollywood film to achieve the feat.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 18 Summary

India net: 471.68 crore

India gross: 556.56 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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