Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Spidey Slips From Top 3 But Is Still Swinging Toward F9’s Post-Covid Milestone! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day loses its spot in the top 3 at the box office in China but it still has a stronghold. The movie is still on track to gain a spot in the top 3 post-COVID Hollywood grossers at the Chinese box office. To achieve that, it would have to beat F9’s lifetime total, and it is expected to happen this weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie is ruling at the box office worldwide, and it has become the first solo superhero movie ever to cross the $2 billion milestone. It is the all-time highest-grossing Spider-Man movie globally and the 4th-highest-grossing comic book movie. The Spidey movie keeps achieving solid financial milestones, and it will stay strong at the box office for a few more weeks.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the box office in China

According to box office expert Luiz Fernando‘s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a solid $10 million on its third three-day weekend despite losing its spot in the top 3 in the Chinese box office rankings. The movie dropped by 65.8% from last weekend at the box office in China. It includes $3.7 million collected on its third Sunday, and with that, Brand New Day hits $210.7 million in box-office cume in 19 days in China.

Edges closer to the F9’s China lifetime total

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track to surpass the lifetime total of F9 at the box office in China. The Vin Diesel starrer F9 collected $215 million in its lifetime at the Chinese box office, becoming the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. Brand New Day is just $5 million away from surpassing China’s lifetime total for F9, making it the 3rd-highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day scored $310k in pre-sales for the 3rd Monday and is playing over 45k screenings. It has crossed the $2 billion milestone worldwide and currently stands at $2.02 billion cume. It will battle The Odyssey in China this weekend, but overall, the comic book movie is winning by a huge margin.

Box office summary of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Domestic – $785.8 million

International – $1.2 billion

Worldwide – $2.02 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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