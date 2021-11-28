Though collections had gone down below the 1 crore mark for the first time ever on Friday (0.71 crores), it was back to better-looking numbers all over again with Sooryavanshi bringing on 1.75 crores* on Saturday. It’s a jump of more than 100% that was evidenced on this day for the Rohit Shetty directed film which is now running at a drastically reduced count of screens and shows.

Advertisement

The film has now collected 187.39 crores* and anything over 2 crores would be a very good number on Sunday. One also needs to look at the collections with a perspective of what’s happening with other films that have released post the Akshay Kumar starrer.

None of the new arrivals so far, be it Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2 or Antim – The Final Truth has managed a major opening per se with the last in the list being the best of the lot and somewhat closer to the expectations. In that aspect, the run that Sooryavanshi has enjoyed so far right from the opening day makes it look even better.

Advertisement

Trending

Though 200 Crore Club entry is now not happening for the Akshay Kumar starrer, it would still go down in the history books as that one Indian film that did the best business during the pandemic.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal & Ranbir Kapoor’s Bromance Goes Viral Amid Katrina Kaif Wedding Rumours; Netizens Say, “Bhai Shadi Me Channa Merya Mat Gaana”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube