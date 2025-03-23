Snow White is experiencing a slow start all over, including in the United Kingdom. It is one of the controversial movies to be released this year. The casting of Rachel Zegler faced a lot of backlash, and now the mixed reviews are hampering its opening weekend. It has scored a lower opening day than Disney’s Dumbo in the UK. Keep scrolling for more.

Dumbo is a 2019 fantasy film by Tim Burton and the live-action reimagining of Walt Disney’s 1941 animated movie Dumbo based on the novel by Helen Aberson and Harold Pearl. The movie featured Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin. It, too, received mixed reviews from people, which collected $353.28 million worldwide.

Although Snow White has beaten Dumbo’s opening day collection in the United States, it has failed to surpass the 2019 movie at the UK box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s Disney fantasy musical movie collected $1 million only on Friday, its release day in the United Kingdom.

The movie’s release day collection is lower than Cindrella’s $1.3 million and Dumbo’s $1.6 million. The Disney feature’s opening day collection in the UK is on par with Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It has registered one of the lowest live-action remake opening days in the country. It is expected to collect $3 million to $4.5 million at the box office in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Snow White has beaten Dumbo’s $15.3 million opening day number. It is eyeing an opening weekend between $45 million and $50 million at the box office in North America. The Disney feature was released on March 21. The story follows Snow White, the princess who joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother, the Evil Queen.

