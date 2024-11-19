Films with good content will always prevail in the cinemas, and the small-budget movies proved that once again this year. From Terrifier 3 to Conclave and Smile 2, they have all been performing outstandingly. Despite new releases, Naomi Scott’s horror flick also collected strong numbers on its fifth weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

This weekend, Scott’s film slipped out of the domestic top 5 list due to the arrival of Red One. However, it has not fallen far off the list. For the uninitiated, it was made on a budget of $28 million and has raked over 134% more than the budget in the US alone. It even lost a few hundred theatres this week and yet collected winning numbers.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Smile 2 collected a strong $2.92 million this weekend. It was playing across 2,462 locations across the United States. The movie collected $737K on Friday, followed by $1.389 million on Saturday and another $796K on Sunday. The film’s domestic cume stands at $65.63 million.

Parker Finn’s supernatural horror flick collected another $66.20 million at the international box office. Allied with the domestic cume, the film’s global collection is an impressive $131.82 million. It has collected over twice the production budget at the US box office alone. The movie lost 360 theatres on Friday. It features Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, and Ray Nicholson in supporting roles.

The film’s collection will further slow down this Friday after the big clash of Gladiator II and Wicked Part 1.

Smile 2 follows Skye Riley, a global pop sensation about to embark on a world tour who begins to experience terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her past. Smile 2 was released in the United States on October 18. It is available to rent or buy on streaming platforms, including Amazon and Apple TV.

