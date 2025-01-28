Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur led Sky Force has completed five days at the box office. It held itself unexpectedly well on the first Monday. However, it remains equally crucial to maintain momentum throughout the entire week. Scroll below for the early trends of day 5.

Have the mid-week blues hit?

On its first Monday, Sky Force made box office collections of 8.10 crores. While most predicted it would stay under the 7 crore mark, Akshay Kumar’s film surprised yet again. The occupancies during the evening and night shows remained impressive, leading to some respectful figures at the box office.

As per the early trends, the action drama added another 6.5-7 crores to the kitty on day 5. It witnessed a drop of 20-13% compared to the earnings made on the first Monday. Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s directorial witnessed a morning occupancy of 6.53%, which surged to 10.87% in the afternoon and 12.38% during the evening shows.

The 5-day total at the domestic box office now concludes at 87.80-88.30 crores.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown of Sky Force below:

Day 1: 15.30 crores

Day 2: 26.30 crores

Day 3: 31.60 crores

Day 4: 8.10 crores

Day 5: 6.50-7 crores (estimates)

Total: 87.80-88.30 crores

Sky Force vs 2025 Bollywood Releases

Sky Force is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Apart from the action drama, three other movies have been released in the industry. Take a look at their box office collection below:

Emergency: 19.14 crores * (11 days)

* (11 days) Azaad: 7.54 crores* (11 days)

(11 days) Fateh: 18.78 crores* (18 days)

Combined Total: 45.46 crores*

It has been only five days, but Akshay Kumar starrer is already dominating the 3 releases of Bollywood with almost 93% higher earnings. So far, so good!

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

