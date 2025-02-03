In the last 10 days, Sky Force had maintained a steady momentum at the Indian box office. There was little fear as the box office collections went below the five crore mark last Friday. But it bounced back very well during the second weekend. Has Akshay Kumar starrer passed the second Monday test? Scroll below for early trends on day 11.

Maintains a good hold!

The need of the hour was for Sky Force to at least match the figures it brought to the kitty last Friday. As per early trends, it made box office collections in the range of 2.75-3.25 crores on day 11. It has witnessed a dip of 40-29% compared to 4.60 crores earned on the eighth day.

The 11-day total at the Indian box office will now stand somewhere between 122.25-122.75 crores. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Week 1: 99.70 crores

Weekend 2: 19.80 crores

Day 11: 2.75-3.25 crores (estimates)

Total: 122.25-122.75 crores

Sky Force vs Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films

There’s good news as the action drama is set to enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers at the domestic box office tomorrow.

Check out Akshay’s highest-grossing films in India below:

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores Rowdy Rathore – 131 crores Airlift – 129 crores

As visible, Sky Force is now around 7 crores away from stealing the 10th spot from Airlift.

Difficult times ahead!

The action thriller has a considerable bridge to cross as it is made on an estimated budget of 160 crores. In only 3 days, two more releases will hit the Hindi screens. Himesh Reshammiya led Badass Ravikumar is enjoying good pre-release hype and could steal a good amount of screens if the content clicks with the audience. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor & Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa will also take away a limited number of screens. It remains crucial for Sky Force to maintain a stronghold this week, or achieving the 150 crore lifetime will be difficult.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Deva Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Beats Sky Force To Become #1 Bollywood Film Of 2025 Overseas, Misses Kabir Singh By Less Than 1 Crore!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News