Akshay Kumar is finally on the route to restoring his status as a box office star with his latest release, Sky Force, roaring high with numbers. The patriotic war drama stands at somewhere near 70 crore at the box office as it concludes its first weekend.

Akshay Kumar has nailed three major records for himself with his latest release and has restored his superpower at the box office, making him do what he does best – instill patriotic emotions with his Deshbhakti avatar.

Three Records For Akshay Kumar

Sky Force, with its three-day estimated weekend of 70+ crore, has definitely brought three new records for Akshay Kumar, as he beats his previous best, making new targets post-COVID.

3rd Highest Grossing Akshay Kumar Film Post-COVID

Sky Force is now the third highest-grossing film for Akshay Kumar post-COVID, standing beside only two films – Sooryavanshi earned 195.04 crore, and OMG 2 earned 150 crore at the box office!

2nd Highest-Grossing Deshbhakti Film For Akshay Kumar Post-COVID!

Akshay Kumar has earned his second highest-grossing desh bhakti film at the box office post-COVID, surpassing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which earned 66 crore. The highest-grossing Deshbhakti film of Akshay Kumar, post-COVID, is still Sooryavanshi!

3rd Biggest Opener For Akshay Kumar Post-COVID

Sky Force delivered the third biggest opener for Akshay Kumar post-COVID. The only two films it could not surpass were Sooryavanshi’s 26.29 crore, Sooryavanshi- 26.29 crore and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s 16.07 crore. Sky Force opened at 15.3 crore at the box office. Hopefully, the film will make some more records and turn into a boon for Akshay Kumar and his box office achievements!

