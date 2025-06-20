They say content is the king and Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par is proving it right! The sports comedy drama was showcasing decent buzz before its release but has surpassed expectations on its opening day. It has clocked the 6th highest opening of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for day 1 early trends!

Sitaare Zameen Par Day 1 Early Estimates

As per the initial predictions, RS Prasanna’s directorial was heading for a start in the range of 8 crores. However, the early reviews were positive, which led to an impressive improvement in spot bookings. According to the early trends, Sitaare Zameen Par earned between 11-12 crores on day 1. It has scored over 40% better collections than the projected figures.

Where does it land among Bollywood’s top 10 opening days of 2025?

Sitaare Zameen Par has clocked the 6th highest opening day of Bollywood in 2025. It performed much better than Sunny Deol‘s Jaat, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, among others. However, it failed to find a spot among the top 5 openers.

Take a look at the top 10 opening-day collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 33.10 crores Sikandar: 30.06 crores Housefull 5: 24.35 crores Raid 2: 19.71 crores Sky Force: 15.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 11-12 crores (estimates) Jaat: 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 7.84 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.20 crores Deva – 5.78 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Aamir Khan’s top openers

The niche isn’t your usual commercial entertainer. Even though the film features the superstar Aamir Khan as the leading men, it was more dependent on the initial reviews. Also, keeping into consideration the failure of Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha, it was natural for audience to have their doubts. But Sitaare Zameen Par successfully lived upto the expectations.

However, it could not enter Aamir Khan’s top 5 opening days of all-time. It needed a minimum of 13.50 crores to beat Talaash, a mark missed by a few crores.

