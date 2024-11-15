Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty together have amassed a whopping 1000 crores from their eleven collaborations. The biggest contributor is Singham Again, which is currently playing in the 200 crore club. After faring reasonably well during weekdays, the box office collections remained steady on Guru Nanak Jayanti today. Scroll below to know what the early trends for day 15 suggest!

Singham Again was released in theatres on November 1, 2024. It has witnessed quite a surprising box office trajectory. After smashing it out of the park during the first week, the earnings began to fall more than expected in the second week. It is now bringing in moolah in the vicinity of 3 crores. All eyes are now on the third weekend, which is expected to push it near the 270 crore mark.

Singham Again on day 15

As per early trends, Singham Again is earning 3.10-3.20 crores on the third Friday, i.e., day 15. Thanks to Guru Nanak Gurpurab, the film maintained a steady hold in occupancies across some important centers in the country. It’s a minimal fall compared to yesterday’s 3.40 crores*.

After an ordinary trend during morning shows, occupancies improved from the afternoon onwards and remained decent during evening and night shows, which ensures a good jump over the weekend. Including estimates, the 15-day total of Singham Again now stands at 244.55-244.65 crores net at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the breakdown of the box office collection so far:

Week 1: 186.60 crores

Weekend 2: 38.70 crores

Day 11: 5 crores*

Day 12: 4 crores*

Day 13: 3.75 crores*

Day 14: 3.40 crores*

Day 15: 3.10-3.20 crores

Inches away from the 250 crore milestone!

Singham Again is now less than 6 crores away from the 250 crore mark. It has already become Ajay Devgn’s second highest-grosser, having recently surpassed Drishyam 2‘s lifetime collection of 240.59 crores. The next big target is now Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, with a domestic collection of 279.50 crores. While Tanhaji will be crossed in the next few days, the film’s entry into the 300-crore club is uncertain.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

