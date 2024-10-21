The post-COVID era hasn’t been that great for Ajay Devgn, with only two successes and five unsuccessful affairs at the Indian box office. Yes, he has delivered two big hits, but the remaining films haven’t performed up to the mark. In fact, with Singham Again, he’ll be aiming for a mega comeback, as his recent release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, was a disaster. Apart from that, the superstar also has an opportunity to achieve a big milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Many Bollywood stars have gone downhill in the post-COVID era, and Ajay has escaped that dark place, luckily. In fact, he has a chance of joining the elite club of actors who have achieved a big milestone in the post-COVID era. The milestone we’re talking about here is the cumulative collection of 1000 crores net at the Indian box office with their post-COVID releases.

So far, six Indian actors have achieved a total net collection of 1000 crores at the Indian box office with their post-pandemic releases. Inaugurated by Shah Rukh Khan, the club was later expanded by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, Jr NTR also joined the club with his Devara.

Now, with Singham Again, Ajay Devgn has an opportunity to become the seventh Indian actor to collect 1000 crores. He needs 390.05 crores to achieve this feat, and that is possible if the content of the Singham threequel turns out to be true.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID total (net collection):

Runway 34 – 32 crores

Thank God – 30.75 crores

Drishyam 2 – 241 crores

Bholaa – 90 crores

Shaitaan – 151 crores

Maidaan – 53 crores

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 12.20 crores

Post-COVID collection – 609.95 crores

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again releases on November 1, 2024.

