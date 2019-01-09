Simmba Box Office: Enters The 200 Crore Club In Just 12 Days!

Simmba Box Office: In just 12 days, Simmba has entered the 200 Crore Club. The film collected 6.03 crore on Tuesday and with that, the overall collections read as 202.83 crore. This is simply fantastic.

For Ranveer Singh, this is now his second biggie of 2018 after Padmaavat that entered the 300 Crore Club. Last time an actor did that was when Salman Khan had a 300 Crore Club film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and a 200 Crore Club film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo releasing in 2015.

Rohit Shetty too now has scored his third 200 Crore Club film. His earlier biggies have been Chennai Express and Golmaal Again, lifetime collections of both of which would be surpassed in very quick time.

As for Sara Ali Khan, 2018 has emerged as a superb debut year for her as Kedarnath was a success and now Simmba has simply hit the roof.

The next milestone for Simmba is 250 crore and one waits to see when does the film reach there.

Blockbuster.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!