Simmba Box Office Day 3: It had a very good Friday and then scored quite well on Saturday. However, Sunday is taking the film to a different level altogether, what with 31.06 crores been gathered. This is indeed quite huge and places the film well in its quest for at least 150 crore lifetime.

The action-drama-comedy entertainer has now reached 75.11 crores already and that is greater than another action blockbuster Baaghi 2 which had scored 73.10 crores in its opening weekend. The Tiger Shroff starrer actually had a much bigger first day [25.10 crores] when compared to the Ranveer Singh flick [20.72 crores] but latter has now taken the lead.

The film is pretty much a one horse race currently as it is galloping ahead at great pace. The film will comfortably go past the entire first-week collections of Baaghi 2 [112.85 crores] in six days itself and post that continue to register very good numbers.

Audiences across the country have accepted the film with open arms and yet again Rohit Shetty has scored amongst the masses. The big numbers though are the testimony to the fact that just like Chennai Express and Golmaal Again, class audiences have taken fancy to the ‘masala’ entertainer as well.

It would now be very interesting to see how collections turn out to be today and tomorrow because if collections stay on to be in the range of 15 crore each then sky would be the limit for Simmba.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

