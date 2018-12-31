Simmba Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: As High As Ranveer Singh’s Energy!

Simmba Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba released this Friday, is roaring at the box office. After taking a decent start on opening day, the movie showed a terrific growth on its second day. With positive word-of-mouth coming from the audience, it was assured of showing some stupendous collections on Sunday and this is exactly what happened.

As per the early trends, Simmba collected 29-31 crores* on Sunday. The growth is really promising one and indicates that the movie will enjoy a longer theatrical run. On the first day, Simmba made 20.72 crores and added another 23.33 crores on the second day. If we go by the early trends, the grand total after three days should stand in the range of 73.05-75.05 crores*.

Speaking about the hit machine, Rohit Shetty, the director has kept his track record of delivering mass pleasing masala entertainers, intact. And after giving a blockbuster Golmaal Again last year, Shetty is looking forward to repeating same success with Simmba.

Bollywood newcomer Sara Ali Khan considers her Simmba director Rohit Shetty the “king of commercial cinema”.

“I am a huge Rohit sir fan. I aspire for versatility, and I mean it. I messaged Rohit sir thrice and he responded on the third message. I think he is the king of commercial cinema. So, knowing that Rohit sir and Ranveer Singh were coming together, I had to,” Sara told the media here when asked why she was so interested in working in a Rohit Shetty film.

Simmba, which released on 28th December 2018, addresses the issue of rape and sexual harassment of women, and how many times due to the negligence of police and political power, rapists walk free after the crime. The film shows how the protagonist Simmba, played by Ranveer, brings a change.

