Simmba Box Office Day 2: Rohit Shetty directorial, Simmba, is raking a huge moolah at the domestic box office. It features Ranveer Singh as a cop, for the first time. It also has a cameo appearance of superstar Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. After taking a splendid start on opening day, the movie showed a terrific growth on its second day.

Simmba opened with a figure of 20.72 crores on Friday and recorded a solid growth on Saturday as another 23.33 crores came in. The two days grand total stands at 44.05 crores. With such a kind of day 2 collections, Ranveer Singh starrer has made its place amongst highest second-day earners of the year. The growth on Saturday also indicates that the movie is well accepted by the audience.

Check out the list of highest day 2 grossers of Bollywood in 2018:

Sanju

Directed by master director Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in key roles, the movie was based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt. Sanju enjoyed the tremendous pre-release buzz and saw terrific word-of-mouth coming its way. Exceeding all the expectations, Sanju collected a mammoth figure of 34.75 crores on the first day and showed growth on the second day, by raking another 38.60 crores.

Race 3

Directed by Remo D’Souza and starring superstar Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, the movie was the third installment of successful Race franchise. The movie witnessed some sort of negativity even before arriving in theatres and was panned by critics and audience upon its release, due to its poor content. Boasting of Khan’s presence, Race 3 started with a bang by raking 29.17 crores on opening day and showed a healthy jump by making 38.14 crores on day 2.

Padmaavat

After taking a decent start of 24 crores (including paid previews) on opening day, this magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, showed a monstrous growth on the second day by collecting 32 crores. Despite religious and political controversies, the movie received positive word-of-mouth, especially due to Ranveer Singh’s menacing act.

Thugs Of Hindostan

Starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, helped the movie to create tremendous hype before the release. The magnum opus reaped the benefit of Diwali vacation by taking a historic start of 50.75 crores (Hindi language) on opening day. Due to highly negative reviews from both critics and audience, Thugs witnessed an unexpected drop on the second day by collecting in the range of 28 crores.

Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer is the sequel of Baaghi. Baaghi 2 surprised everyone by exceeding the expectations on opening day by collecting 25.10 crores. On its second day, the movie dropped a bit but still manage to rake a superb figure of 20.40 crores.

Zero

Directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, was one of the most anticipated releases of 2018. After taking a decent start of 20.14 crores, the movie slowed down by collecting 18.22 crores on day 2.

2.0 (Hindi)

This sci-fi action-thriller starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead roles, build a good pre-release hype for itself. The movie which was expected to open on a rocking note down south also opened on a great note in its Hindi dubbed version due to the presence of Akshay Kumar. 2.0 collected 20.25 crores on opening day and witnessed a drop on day 2 by adding another 18 crores.

Simmba, which collected 23.33 crores on second day, stands at the fifth position, below Sanju, Race 3, Padmaavat and Thugs Of Hindostan.